Man dies following three-vehicle crash in Dungannon
A man has died following a three-vehicle crash in Dungannon in County Tyrone.
The incident, which involved a blue Ford Ka, a red Toyota Yaris and a lorry, happened on the Cookstown Road at about 20:20 BST on Tuesday.
The driver the Ford, who was in his 60s, was treated at the scene but died from his injuries.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland is appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the crash.
The road remains closed, with diversions in place.