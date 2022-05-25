Coleraine: Two arrests after petrol bomb thrown at house
Two males, aged 17 and 18, have been arrested after a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
The incident happened in the Laurel Avenue area of the town at about 00:30 BST on Wednesday, police have said.
The police said the occupant managed to kick the petrol bomb away and was not injured, but a door was badly damaged.
Officers have said their enquires are ongoing and they are asking any witnesses to contact them.