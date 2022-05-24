Ballynahinch: Woman dies after County Down crash
A woman has died following a road traffic collision outside Ballynahinch in County Down on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the crash happened on the Newcastle Road, near Drumaness.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the air ambulance received and responded to the report of an accident at 15:30 BST.
The road remained closed for some time but has now reopened. Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.