James McKeever: Former Derry deputy mayor guilty of sex abuse charges
A former SDLP deputy mayor of Londonderry has been convicted of historical child sexual abuse against a young girl.
James McKeever, 63, was found guilty of eight offences spanning a period from August 1981 to December 1988 at Belfast Crown Court.
The victim, who was aged between seven and 14 at the time, said nothing would "erase" what McKeever had done.
McKeever has been remanded in custody until his sentencing later this year.
A statement from the victim, who remains anonymous, said: "If anybody has been in the same situation as me I would ask them to come forward to police and speak out".
The jury returned unanimous guilty verdicts on six indecent assault charges, and found McKeever, who is from Tamneyreagh Park in Eglinton, not guilty of a seventh charge.
He was also convicted on two charges of gross indecency - one unanimously and the other by a majority of ten-to-two.
PSNI Det Con Ruth Phelan praised the victim's bravery in coming forward following her "traumatic ordeal".
"I hope that her strength and confidence in the police to conduct a thorough investigation encourages other victims of child abuse who have felt silenced, to come forward too," she added.
McKeever, who together with his wife fostered around 50 children over a number of years, denied all the charges.
His barrister, who told the court of his client's "hitherto good character", asked for bail to be granted ahead of sentencing.
Judge Donna McColgan said that as McKeever had been convicted by a jury of sexual offences against a child "he will be remanded in custody until sentencing."
McKeever, who was suspended from the SDLP when the charges came to light, will be sentenced in September.
An SDLP spokesperson said McKeever has now been expelled from the party and called for him to resign his seat on Derry City and Strabane District Council.