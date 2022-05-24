Karol Kelly murder trial told victim had cocaine in system
A Londonderry father-of-five who died after being stabbed several times had cocaine and ecstasy in his system on the night he died, his murder trial has been told.
Karol Kelly died on 4 March 2018.
Brothers Gary Anderson, 25, and Sean Anderson, 24, along with Michael Dunlop, 21, deny the charge of murder.
On Tuesday a detective inspector told the trial that according to Mr Kelly's family, he was addicted to drugs.
She told a jury at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, about a report drawn up by police after making contact with Mr Kelly's family.
This report stated that Mr Kelly's life had been "chaotic" for a number of years, the court heard.
His family reported the deceased would be fine then "the demons would get him", these demons being drink and drugs.
His family added that Mr Kelly was addicted to cocaine and pregabalin.
A toxicology report requested by the pathologist following Mr Kelly's death showed he had cocaine and ecstasy in his system, the detective inspector said.
She said when charging the defendants, Gary Anderson said "I didn't murder anyone".
Sean Anderson said, "definitely not guilty, he attacked us, this is a nightmare", while Mr Dunlop made no reply when charged.
The trial continues.