Census: Northern Ireland population just under 2m
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Northern Ireland's population has risen to almost 2m people, according to the results of the 2021 census.
The total of 1.9 million is the highest figure recorded since Northern Ireland was established in 1921.
Details about the population's religious make-up will be published in the autumn.
The latest figures show that the current population of Northern Ireland has increased by 5% since the last census in 2011.
The total population is 1,903,100, with slightly more females than males.
The NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) announced the figures on Tuesday.
Baby boom generation
A Nisra spokesperson said: "Population increase was greatest in the older age groups.
"The number of people aged 65 or more rose by more than 60,000 to nearly one third of a million people - a near 25% increase on 2011.
"This demonstrates the scale of population change due to ageing. This looks set to continue as the 'baby boom' generation of the 1950s and 1960s reach retirement age.
"In contrast, and in line with the recent falling birth rate, the number of young children (aged 0 to 4) decreased by 9% from the last census."
At the last census, in 2011, the population was 1,810,900, an increase of 7% on the previous census.
The latest census day was Sunday 21 March 2021.
For the first time, people were urged to complete the survey online if they could, rather than on paper. Eight-out-of-10 people took the online option.
Religious breakdown
A census occurs every 10 years and participation is compulsory.
The official census website outlines what happens with the information gathered.
Although it has been announced that the population's religious make-up will be published in the autumn, no specific date has been set.
Details will also be released about national identity, passports held, country of birth and sexual orientation.
The results of the 2011 census indicated that 45.1% of the population were Catholic or brought up Catholic, and 48.4% were from a Protestant or other Christian background.
A total of about 7% said they either belonged to another religion or none.