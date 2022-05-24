North Belfast: Man shot in the back in Westland Way
- Published
A man is in hospital after being shot in the back in north Belfast in the early hours of Tuesday.
The victim, who is in his 30s, was shot in Westland Way at about 00:20 BST, detectives said.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that the suspected gunman fled the area on foot towards Westland Road.
He was described as being dressed in dark clothing, with a mask on and a hood drawn tightly over his face.
Police have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to contact them.