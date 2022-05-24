Caoimhin Cassidy Crossan: Man arrested over 18-year-old's death
- Published
Police have arrested a man in relation to the death of a Londonderry man whose body was found in a burning car.
Caoimhin Cassidy Crossan, 18, died on 1 June 2019 after the vehicle he was in crashed into a lamp-post in Derry.
A post-mortem examination found he was not seriously injured in the crash and was most likely still alive when the blaze started.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is being questioned on Tuesday, police said.
"It has been almost three years since Caoimhin died and, understandably, his family want to know what happened to him," Det Insp Michael Winters said.
"We believe Caoimhin was not travelling alone in the red Mazda, that other people were with him.
"I am appealing to anyone who has information, or if you know something, I would ask you to do the right thing and tell us."