Ukrainian refugee gives birth to baby girl in Northern Ireland
By Claire Graham
BBC News NI
- Published
A woman who gave birth in Northern Ireland after fleeing the war in Ukraine has said the country was too dangerous for her new baby.
Iryna Basaraba gave birth less than two weeks after arriving in Dromore, County Down.
It is believed to be one of the first babies born to a Ukrainian refugee in Northern Ireland.
At 30 weeks pregnant, she drove her five-year-old son, teenage sister and mother from Lviv to Poland.
Speaking to BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme, Ms Basaraba said it was a necessary decision.
"We didn't know what would happen the next minute, the next hour. It was very hard because we didn't know what would happen in the future.
"I'm happy I gave birth to my baby here."
She said she was trying to focus on baby Victoria, named after victory for Ukraine.
"I think it's better for me and the baby to be relaxed rather than think about what is happening in Ukraine - I try to not read a lot of the news," she said.
"I would like to go back to Ukraine as soon as it is possible and it will be safe."
While she has her mum and sister with her in Dromore, she said it was difficult to be separated from her husband who stayed in touch with her and the new baby over WhatsApp.
"It is very difficult to be away from him because we were always together and now, not," she said.
Speaking about the birth at Craigavon Area Hospital's maternity unit, she said she had a positive experience.
"They looked after me the whole time during the labour, and I'm happy that I gave birth to my baby here," she said.
'The best child in the whole world'
Wallace and Margaret Pepper from Dromore are hosting the family under the Homes for Ukraine scheme.
Mr Pepper said it was a privilege.
"It's the very least we can do to share what we have with people who have been traumatised by the invasion and the war in Ukraine," he said.
"It'll be terrific to go and see Victoria when she is a young girl, a young lady, and just to know that we have been part of her development and her life."
Mrs Pepper says having a new born in the house was "absolutely wonderful".
"She's the best child in the whole world," she said.
"She suckles and sleeps. I keep thinking after 10 days or two weeks she will really waken up but at the minute she only cries when she wants changed."
Ms Basaraba thanked the UK government for helping Ukraine, and "the wonderful family of Margaret and Wallace who have welcomed us so warm into their home and provide such wonderful support everyday".