Danny Quigley: Ironman left 'speechless' by freedom of Derry
An ultra-endurance athlete from Londonderry who completed 10 Ironman triathlons in 10 days has received the freedom of the city.
Danny Quigley completed the gruelling endurance test in August 2021 in memory of his father Colm who died in 2011.
He has raised more than £100,000 for health and wellbeing organisations through the challenge.
The athlete, who was honoured at the city's Guildhall on Monday, said the award had left him "speechless".
"I am feeling incredibly honoured," he told BBC Radio Foyle.
"It's been one of those days I was nervous, nervous about doing a speech and talking in front of council. But I'm feeling really good to have been awarded this honour".
Dad Colm was "definitely looking down" during Monday's ceremony, Danny added.
"The sun is shining, that is him, that's his work," he said.
Beginning on August 20 2021, Mr Quigley, who is a fitness instructor, swam 2.4 miles, cycled 112 miles and ran 26.2 miles each day.
"Thinking back on it I just remember being tired, always remember feeling tired and sore. But it was worth it." he said.
"It had to be done, there is a lot of good that will come out of those short ten days of feeling really bad".
An endurance event for 2023 is now being planned and Danny hopes to take a mental health awareness programme into local schools.
He added: "The main mission now is to do as much good as we can, raise as much funds and awareness as we can".
'An inspiration'
Mayor of Derry and Strabane Graham Warke said it was fitting that Mr Quigley was being recognised with the council's highest accolade.
"The man is an inspiration and the mammoth funds he has raised for local charities will have a positive impact on so many lives," he said.
"He continues to inspire by using his profile and knowledge to spread his message of how to take care of your mental health and the positive role physical activity can play in that".
The ultra-athlete joins a select list of people to have received the freedom of Derry.
Notable recipients include John Hume, Jim McLaughlin, the only football manager to win all of Ireland's domestic trophies in a single season, Winston Churchill, and former Catholic and Church of Ireland bishops, Edward Daly and James Mehaffey.
Last month, councillors voted to also confer the honour internationally acclaimed composer, musician and songwriter Phil Coulter.