WANdisco: Belfast data firm to create 33 jobs
- Published
A data migration company is creating 33 jobs at its Belfast software development centre.
WANdisco allows companies to move their data to cloud storage using a a patented platform so customers do not experience any operational downtime.
The new jobs are being created as part of a £7m research and development (R&D) investment.
The firm employs more than 180 people globally, including at its office at Belfast's Gasworks.
It is understood the new roles will contribute almost £1.6million in annual salaries to the local economy.
The jobs include software engineers, user acceptance testers, customer success executives, and managerial roles.
Recruitment is under way.
David Richards, WANdisco's chief executive, said: "The skills of our Belfast team combined with Invest NI's R&D support initially helped us to develop our Live Data Platform which has performed well in markets across Europe and the US.
"With this new £7million investment, we plan to increase the platform's functionality to integrate it with international cloud service providers and create 33 jobs. This will pivot our appeal to new global customers".
He said the firm was also introducing a new training programme at its Belfast base to allow employees to upskill in the areas of cloud technology, management and sales.
Invest NI has offered more than £950,000 towards the expansion.
George McKinney, Invest Northern Ireland's director of technology and services, said: "We've been working with WANdisco for almost a decade, providing business advice and R&D support to help it grow its Northern Ireland base.
"This support is clearly reaping significant benefits for the company and the Northern Ireland economy".