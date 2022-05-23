Passengers stranded as flights to and from Belfast International cancelled
- Published
Delays and cancellations at Belfast International Airport have caused disruption for those flying to and from the airport.
Passengers were stranded at the airport on Sunday after an Easyjet flight to Portugal was cancelled on Sunday.
Meanwhile holidaymakers flying with TUI have been stuck on the Greek island of Kos since Saturday evening.
Flights to Bristol and London Gatwick were also cancelled on Sunday and Monday.
One passenger, who had been due to fly to Faro in Portugal, said passengers had been given no information from Easyjet.
"We've heard nothing from no one, they just put up a sign saying flight cancelled," said Danielle McLaughlin, from Londonderry.
She added: "There's no Easyet representative in the actual airport and there's no flights out for tomorrow [Monday]."
In a statement, Easyjet confirmed its flight to Faro was cancelled due to earlier delays which it said resulted in the "crew reaching their maximum working hours".
It apologised for the inconvenience and said customers could transfer to an alternative flight or receive a refund.
TUI said passengers on its flight from Kos had been due to leave on Saturday night but had yet to make it home.
TUI apologised and said the flight was unable to depart as planned due to "operational issues".
A spokesperson for the airline said: "Everyone has been able to stay in their hotels and meals have been provided.
"We are in touch and will update them with revised travel plans as soon as we can.
"We understand that delays are frustrating and we thank all impacted customers for their patience. Customers on this flight are entitled to compensation in line with regulations and have already been sent information on how to submit a claim."
'A right old mess'
Speaking on BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme, travel expert Simon Calder said the incidents showed the type of stresses the travel industry was under.
"Easyjet, loads of cancellations as well as the Faro flight which is really upsetting because of course lots of people were looking forward to arriving in the Portuguese Algarve and having a lovely holiday on a Sunday evening", he said.
"But instead they find that they are collecting their bags and going home. The airline is blaming a combination of air traffic control problems and ground handling issues.
"But actually Easyjet is in a right old mess because it hasn't got enough staff for the flights it needs to operate this summer."
Mr Calder estimated that the airline was cancelling about 25 to 30 flights a day and that appeared to be on the increase.
He said that at least one flight between Belfast and London Heathrow had been cancelled every day for weeks - a route not operated by Easyjet.
Another TUI flight, from Belfast to Dalamanin Turkey, has been delayed by more than 12 hours in Monday