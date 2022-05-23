NI Protocol: US politicians one-sided on Northern Ireland, says DUP
A delegation of US politicians visiting the UK and Ireland has a "one-sided" view of the Northern Ireland Protocol, DUP politician Gordon Lyons has said.
A nine-strong team led by Congressman Richard Neal is currently in the Republic of Ireland and will later visit Northern Ireland.
Mr Neal said the US would be "unwavering" in its support of the Good Friday Agreement.
The DUP says the protocol will destroy the agreement.
Economy Minister Mr Lyons said it was "not going to be an easy task" to explain that view to the US delegation.
But speaking on BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday, Mr Lyons said his party would be very clear when it meets with the US team, that "rather than protecting the Good Friday Agreement and its successor agreements, the protocol actually damages them".
"It is not going to be an easy task," Mr Lyons said.
"I previously met with Congressman Neal in Washington and reminded him and [House of Representatives Speaker] Nancy Pelosi of the problems with the protocol.
"It is fair to say they weren't interested and we're going to have a particular challenge with Congressman Neal."
Mr Lyons said Mr Neal was a supporter of Irish unification and that he had worked closely with Friends of Sinn Féin.
"So yet again we're dealing with more American politicians who are one sided and that adds to the challenges too," he added.
Mr Lyons said his party wanted to see movement on the protocol but also accused the EU of being "painfully slow" at recognising issues surrounding the post-Brexit trading mechanism.
The protocol is a special arrangement that keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU single market for goods, avoiding a hard border with the Republic of Ireland.
The arrangement ensured free trade could continue across the Irish land border, which is a sensitive issue because of the history of conflict in Northern Ireland.
But it brought in some new checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and has been criticised by unionist politicians since its introduction in 2021.
They say it has undermined Northern Ireland's place in the UK and that it has led to increased costs for consumers.
Congressional delegation
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said she would meet Mr Neal later on Monday.
On Twitter, Ms McDonald said the defence of the Good Friday Agreement "in all its parts, respecting the democratic outcome of the Northern Ireland election and speedy establishment of the executive are shared commitments of the USA and Ireland".
Today I will meet a US Congressional Delegation lead by @RepRichardNeal Defence of the Good Friday Agreement in all its parts, respecting the democratic outcome of the Northern election and speedy establishment of the Executive are shared commitments of the USA and Ireland 🇮🇪🇺🇸— Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) May 23, 2022
On a visit to County Kerry in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, Mr Neal described the United States as a "guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement".
"The Good Friday Agreement has worked, and it's worked quite well," he said.
"We don't want to see it disturbed."
Mr Neal said he believed any issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol can be negotiated.
He met Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Saturday and urged the UK to have "good faith" talks with the EU to find solutions to the protocol.
Ms Truss announced on Tuesday that new legislation would be introduced to change the protocol.