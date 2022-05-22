Easyjet passengers stranded at Belfast International Airport
- Published
Hundreds of people have been left stranded at Belfast International Airport after an Easyjet flight to Portugal was cancelled.
Flights to Bristol and from Gatwick were also cancelled.
One passenger, who had been due to fly to Faro, said passengers have been given no information from the airline.
"We've heard nothing from no one, they just put up a sign saying flight cancelled," said Danielle McLaughlin, from Londonderry.
She added: "There's no EasyJet representative in the actual airport and there's no flights out for tomorrow."
In a statement, Easyjet confirmed its flight to Faro was cancelled due to earlier delays which it said resulted in the "crew reaching their maximum working hours".
It apologised for the inconvenience and said customers could transfer to an alternative flight or receive a refund.