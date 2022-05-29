The young Belfast mums doing DIY and building self-confidence
By Ali Gordon
BBC News NI
- Published
Being a new parent can be overwhelming at any stage of life.
You have a small human to keep alive and your priorities change.
For young mums, it can also mean giving up education and leading a dramatically different - and isolating - life to your peers.
But a new Women'stec programme is helping Belfast mothers aged 16-30 get back into the classroom to learn new skills, such as carpentry, tiling and gardening.
"I have learned a lot, like how to hang curtains, change a fuse and to be more confident," 21-year-old Nicole Beth told BBC News NI.
The mother to Dawson, who is three, and 18-month-old Leo, signed up to the course because she wanted to make friends.
But it has prompted her to want to go back into formal education.
"The training is really good and I love the DIY class," she said.
"It's been amazing. I love the staff and the support they give, and I've also made lots of friends.
"I now want to learn more DIY and get qualifications so I can study business admin."
For 21-year-old Sarah, the course has taught her the carpentry skills to make a play table for her one-year-old daughter out of scrap wood.
"I completed half a degree at university before having to drop out because I was pregnant," she said.
"I then signed up for training because it was something I could do during the week to get me out of the house when I needed to. I love learning new things and this was an opportunity to do so.
"The young mum's group has helped me learn to enjoy new experiences again, something I thought I couldn't do as a new mum.
"Long-term I want to get back into university and complete my education."
Gender stereotypes
Childcare issues and a lack of self-worth are among the many barriers young mums often face when thinking about going back to the classroom.
Women'stech Young Mum's Programme coordinator Amanda Ferguson told BBC News NI the course was designed to challenge gender stereotypes and encourage women and girls to explore careers in non-traditional industries - in particular, construction and IT.
"These young women can face significant barriers when trying to access training and education services," explained Amanda.
"For instance, the lack of childcare, low educational attainment and low levels of self-esteem are common obstacles faced by the young women we work with."
The Building Independence programme offers free childcare while in class and the DIY classes involve learning practical skills which can be used at home.
For Amanda, seeing how the young mothers' confidence grows throughout the programme is the best part.
"I absolutely love working with our young women as I get to see development in their self-belief and progression in their self-confidence which is key to success," she said.
"It's so lovely to see them create strong friendships within the group where they can encourage each other and eventually build a strong support network amongst themselves."