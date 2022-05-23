HRT shortage: 'Safe alternatives' may be offered in Northern Ireland
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
The Department of Health has said it is actively considering allowing pharmacists to substitute certain hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products with "safe alternatives".
The move is in response to concerns regarding the shortage of some HRT products in Northern Ireland.
In England, pharmacists have been given temporary power to make swaps without a new prescription from a doctor.
This includes the gels Oestrogel and Sandrena.
Urgent action is being taken across the UK to address what is widely recognised as a national shortage.
When asked if pharmacists in Northern Ireland would be given the same authority, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said a similar move was "under active consideration".
Hormone patches, which tend to be in better supply, could be swapped when gels are not available.
'Difficult to manage'
In a statement to BBC News NI, the Department of Health said it had recently "authorised a number of serious shortage protocols (SSP) which enable pharmacists to limit dispensing of prescriptions for HRT which are in short supply to a maximum of three months".
It added that by "empowering pharmacists to make this change without needing to seek authorisation from the prescriber this saves time for patients, pharmacists and prescribers" which would help even out distribution.
However, some women told BBC News NI that they were often limited to one month supply which was "very difficult to manage".
The government has appointed a new HRT tsar, Madeline McTernan, to look into what is happening.
Her appointment came after a large number of women went public about how distressed and ill they had become when unable to access their prescribed medication.
The Department of Health in Northern Ireland described the current short supply of certain products as "temporary".
Women who are experiencing difficulties in getting HRT products on prescription are advised to consult with the GP who will be able to advise them about the most appropriate alternative HRT options if required, the Department of Health said.
The British Menopause Society has information on choosing HRT products, as does the health advisory body the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.