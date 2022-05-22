Bangor: Man headbutted and kicked in County Down attack
A man in his sixties is in hospital after he was headbutted to the ground and kicked in the face and head in Bangor, County Down, on Saturday.
The man suffered multiple facial fractures and an injury to his ear in the attack, outside a licensed premises on Castle Street at about 22:00 BST.
Police said there was an altercation inside the venue shortly before.
A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.