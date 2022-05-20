Daniel Sebastian Allen admits killing two members of family
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A man accused of causing a fire in which a family of four died has pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter.
Denise Gossett, 45, her son Roman, 16, daughter Sabrina, 19, and Sabrina's baby daughter Morgana, died.
The fire happened at their rented home in Molly Road, Derrylin, in County Fermanagh on 27 February 2018.
Daniel Sebastian Allen, 31, previously pleaded not guilty to each of their murders and one count of arson endangering life.
Allen appeared before Dungannon Crown Court sitting in Belfast via a video link on Friday where he accepted the manslaughter of Denise and Sabrina Gossett.
He claimed their deaths were due to "a suicide pact".
He continues to deny the murder of Roman and 15-month-old Morgana, contending they were already deceased.
In April a defence barrister confirmed a consultant psychiatrist conducted an assessment of Allen which "does not support diminished responsibility and we no longer have evidence to support that."
The judge adjourned the case with potential for a trial in October.