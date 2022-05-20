Olympic praise for physical activity scheme in Derry
- Published
A physical activity scheme in Londonderry has been praised by the 2012 London Olympics legacy funding organisation.
The Step Forward project had reduced loneliness and anxiety and increased physical activity, Spirit of 2012 said.
But Spirit of 2012 also warned that more people in the UK were physically inactive than at any time in history.
Lockdown restrictions
Research published by the Northern Ireland Assembly said children in Northern Ireland had some of the lowest levels of activity in Europe.
Spirit of 2012 has just published a report called Step Change looking at what works when it comes to getting people to participate more in physical activity.
Responses from people in Northern Ireland were included in the UK-wide findings.
The chief medical officers of England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales recommend that adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity every week.
That can include things like brisk walking or cycling.
But the Spirit of 2012 research suggested 14.5m adults in the UK took less than 30 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.
"Older people, disabled people, some minority ethnic groups and those from lower socio-economic grades are more likely to report being physically inactive," Spirit of 2012 said.
"Physical inactivity is associated with an increased risk of depression, dementia, some cancers, cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes."
But the report cited some projects that had "a sustained impact in getting the least active people to become more active and stay active".
The Step Forward project run by Springboard and the Old Library Trust in the Creggan estate in Derry was praised for using "physical activity to achieve positive change and improve people's mental and social wellbeing".
"The Step Forward project organised activities such as walking and exercise classes for those living with chronic conditions, and a Gaelic football session for girls," the Spirit of 2012 report said.
"As well as classes and walks, the project lead thought about how to reconnect people to the community through activities such as community litter picking and gardening in the park."
"Over 300 people took part in the project, with a notable increase in life satisfaction and reduction in loneliness and anxiety, as well as increased levels of physical activity."
Social aspect
One participant in the project quoted in the report said that: "It gives me a reason to go out - it's good socially and is helping me feel better and stronger."
"The social aspect is good for my mental health."
The report also said the Old Library Trust had faced an increase in demand for its services during the lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, as people struggled with financial pressures, the loss of loved ones and their mental health.
In response, they organised things like an Exercise on the Streets scheme, where more than 1,400 people were encouraged to exercise in their front gardens or on their doorsteps.
Among a number of recommendations to reduce physical inactivity, Spirit of 2012 said that the government in Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK should put in place strategies for physical activity which take into account the impact of the Covid pandemic.
They also said that all of the devolved governments in the UK, including Northern Ireland, should provide separate annual reports on physical activity, including data on progress in reducing inactivity in different sectors of the population.