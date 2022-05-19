Regulator suggests ways to prevent choking deaths
By Catherine Smyth
BBC News NI
The body which regulates health and social care services in Northern Ireland has made recommendations aimed at preventing choking deaths.
It follows the deaths of 31 people since 2016 - 10 of whom died in the last 15 months.
The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) review found a "clear and urgent" need to improve the "quality and safety" of care.
People at higher risk of choking include those who have had a stroke.
It also includes older people and those with mental health or learning disabilities.
The key recommendations include enhanced training for staff, shorter waiting times for assessment by speech and learning therapy and better communication between staff.
Safer systems for storing and ordering food are also advised.
'Safe for them'
RQIA chief executive Briege Donaghy said the vast majority of people who died from choking were known to have a swallowing issue and many had a care plan in place.
"However, choking incidents may occur due to failures in communication of the care plan and when people are inadvertently provided with, or are able to access food and drink that is not suitable or safe for them."
"This review examined how the guidance is being implemented and makes 12 recommendations, which, if fully implemented, will ensure better outcomes living with eating, drinking and swallowing difficulties."
The review was also welcomed by the Department of Health's chief allied health professions officer, Prof Suzanne Martin.
"We are committed to working with the RQIA, HSC Trusts and providers of health and social care to support improvement," she said.