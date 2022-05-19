Abortion in NI: Brandon Lewis to accelerate abortion service plan
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Brandon Lewis is taking more powers to accelerate the delivery of a fully-funded abortion service in Northern Ireland, BBC News NI understands.
The NI Secretary had indicated he would intervene after the assembly election, if an executive was not restored.
Abortion is a devolved matter but commissioning a service has been held up due to political deadlock.
Mr Lewis is expected to outline more details of his plans to Parliament on Thursday.
Last year, he ordered the Department of Health to get approval from the executive to establish services by no later than March 2022.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is anti-abortion and vowed to block the proposals.
The party also withdrew Paul Givan as first minister in February, leading to the collapse of the power-sharing executive which he jointly chaired.
The Department of Health said Robin Swann - who remains in place as caretaker health minister - was unable to bring draft commissioning proposals forward without a functioning executive.
The secretary of state had previously said he would move to ensure there would be "no further barriers" to the commissioning of services.
Mr Lewis has already set up a small team in the Northern Ireland Office to provide expert advice and to work alongside the Department of Health on abortion services.
It is understood it could cost about £5m per year to run a permanent abortion service for Northern Ireland.
Access to abortion has been available in Northern Ireland since April 2020 after new laws came into force, but it is largely limited to early medical terminations up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.
Some trusts have also had to pause the services at times due to lack of staffing and funding, with the Western Trust suspending its service last April.
Other women seeking access to abortion have instead travelled to Great Britain, with the government continuing to fund this arrangement until a commissioned service is in place across Northern Ireland.