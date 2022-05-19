NI waiting lists: Watchdog to probe communication with patients
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
An investigation has begun into how Northern Ireland's health trusts communicate with patients on healthcare waiting lists.
The Public Services Ombudsman said the move was based on complaints as well as information received from the health trusts.
Ombudsman Margaret Kelly said waiting can have an effect on a person's "physical and mental wellbeing".
NI's waiting lists are the worst in the UK, and among the worst in Europe.
Waiting years for orthopaedic and gynae surgery, and even for speech and language therapy, is not unusual.
The investigation is to look in detail at the communication provided to patients who are waiting for medical care.
'Waiting times an issue of concern'
It will examine:
- Whether patients are told if they have been added to a list
- If their case is classed as "urgent" or "routine"
- How long they might have to wait
- Whether and how often patients are updated
Ms Kelly said that although lengthy waits had "long been an issue of concern", the focus of her investigation was on the "communication between health trusts and their patients".
Evidence is also to be taken from the public, via an online survey.
The investigation's remit is to look at the current policies, including guidance issued by the health department and whether it is consistently being applied across the health trusts.
The final report will be published when it is completed.