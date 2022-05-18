Thomas Markey jailed for raping woman he met via app
- Published
A Belfast man has been jailed for raping a woman shortly after they met via the online dating app Tinder.
Thomas Markey, 33, from Torrens Avenue, attacked the victim as she slept in her own home in Bangor in September 2020.
The pair had been drinking together in her home that night, and Markey had planned to take a train home but after a while they agreed he would stay over.
The woman fell asleep and woke in the early hours of the morning to find Markey raping her.
After the assault, Markey left the house in a taxi and the woman ran to a neighbour's house in a distressed state, and the police were called.
A jury unanimously convicted Markey of the rape earlier this year, but according to Judge Geoffrey Miller QC he has shown no remorse and continues to maintain his innocence.
'Guest who abused trust'
On Wednesday, Markey appeared via videolink from Maghaberry Prison for the sentencing hearing at Downpatrick Crown Court, which was sitting in Belfast.
He was told he will spend three and half years in jail and a further three and a half years on supervised licence.
The judge said there were several aggravating factors in the case, including "the fact that the offence occurred in the victim's home and in her bed where she was entitled to feel safe".
"It occurred in the early hours of the morning when she had been sleeping, and the defendant was a guest who abused her trust," he added.
"She was intoxicated, had been asleep and was therefore vulnerable. The defendant knowingly defied and ignored her expressed refusal to have sexual intercourse with him that night."
In addition to his jail term, Markey was also placed on the sex offenders' register for an indefinite period and was made the subject of a 10-year sexual offences prevention order.
'Bravery in speaking out'
After the sentencing, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) released a statement praising the woman for reporting the rape.
"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim," Det Sgt Rebecca Hedley said.
"Mr Markey acted callously in his actions, with total disregard to consent of the victim, leaving her shaken and with undoubtedly long-lasting trauma.
"Sexual abuse and assault of any kind is taken incredibly seriously by the Police Service of Northern Ireland," she added.
The officer said police worked with the victim "who bravely came forward to us" to bring about the conviction.
"She would like her bravery in speaking out about Mr Markey to encourage other potential victims of sexual crimes to come forward and break the silence about their abusers," Det Sgt Hedley continued.