Post office scandal inquiry comes to Belfast
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
A public inquiry into a UK-wide post office scandal will hold hearings in Belfast over the next two days.
The Post Office Horizon IT Inquiry opened in London earlier this year.
Between 2000 and 2014, more than 700 sub-postmasters and postmistresses across the UK were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a flaw in a newly installed computer system.
The fault made it look like money was missing from their post offices.
It led to suspensions, termination of contracts, and wrongful prosecutions and convictions.
The cases have been described as the most "widespread miscarriage of justice in British legal history".
Some people from different parts of Northern Ireland, who were blamed in the wrong due to the failings in the system, will give evidence at the hearings in Belfast today and tomorrow.
The inquiry, under the chairmanship of retired High Court judge Sir Wyn Williams, has invited evidence from former and current sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses, their assistants, managers and family members who have been affected by the scandal.
Some 19 post office workers in Northern Ireland were convicted, but it is believed there are more victims of the scandal here who have not come forward yet.
It is thought some people have been reluctant to do so because of the stigma of being accused in the wrong.
Sir Wyn has already heard from victims in other parts of the UK and this is the final week of the human impact hearings.