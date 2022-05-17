Karol Kelly: Accused refused to answer police questions
One of three men accused of murdering a father-of-five in Londonderry refused to answer any questions following his arrest, a court has heard.
Sean Anderson, 24, denies murdering 35-year-old Karol Kelly in 2018.
Mr Kelly died in Grafton Street in Derry in the early hours of 4 March after an altercation during which he was stabbed several times.
On Tuesday, the trial heard Mr Anderson repeatedly answered "no comment" when questioned by police.
Mr Anderson is charged with murdering Mr Kelly along with his brother Gary Anderson, 25, and Michael Dunlop, 21, both of whom also deny the charge of murder.
Mr Dunlop also denies a charge of attempted grievous bodily harm.
He further denies disposing of two knives believed to have been used in the attack.
On Tuesday, a police officer told Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, about a series of interviews she conducted with Mr Anderson on 4, 5 and 6 March 2018.
During the interview of 5 March she put a statement from a witness to the attack on Mr Kelly to the defendant.
She said that Mr Anderson was instructed by his solicitor to say "no comment" to almost all the questions put to him.
Over a series of subsequent interviews he repeatedly said "no comment" as various accounts were put to him of what happened on the early hours of 4 March 2018, the court heard.
The police officer said the only time Mr Anderson did not answer "no comment" was in relation to injuries he said he had sustained when he was attacked in his home.
The police officer said that for the rest of the series of interviews Sean Anderson said "no comment".
The trial continues.