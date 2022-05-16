Former housemaster sexually abused teenage girl
- Published
A former housemaster at a County Antrim training school for girls sexually abused a teenager in his care, a jury has concluded.
Thomas McNaughten, 86, was excused from attending a trial at Belfast Crown Court due to physical and mental ill health.
This was not a trial where verdicts of "guilty" or "not guilty" were reached.
Instead, the jury was asked to determine if McNaughten "did" or "did not do the act" in his absence.
After deliberating for about two hours, the jury unanimously found that McNaughten "did the act" of raping the then 15-year old girl.
The jury also found that McNaughten, from Princes Avenue, Newtownabbey, "did the act" on 13 counts of indecently assaulting her.
The offences date back to between August 1980 and December 1981 when the girl was a teenage resident at Whiteabbey Training School.
McNaughten, who was in his 40s then, worked as a housemaster in a supervisory role.
He denied the charges.
During the trial, the jury heard that it took many years for the complainant to come forward and tell police what had happened to her.
She gave evidence that she had been raped in a shed and said there were times when McNaughten came into her room and gave her sweets before indecently assaulting her.
Other incidents of abuse at his hands left her "sore" and "shamed".
When she finally went to the authorities, McNaughten was questioned by police and denied any wrong-doing.
His defence asked the jury to consider his claims of innocence and his clear criminal record.
However, the defence argument was rejected and the jury unanimously found that McNaughten did carry out the acts of sexual abuse.
Following the verdicts, Judge Richard Greene QC inquired about McNaughten's health and was told he is currently in the care of a nursing home.
"He has diagnosed dementia ... he is now completely blind, he is immobile, he is bed-bound and requires full-time care which he receives at the nursing home," his barrister said.
Judge Greene said that in the interests of both McNaughten and the complainant, he wanted to bring the case to a conclusion.
He said that the Belfast Trust would be involved and adjourned the case until 13 June.