Unions suspend Translink strike action
A Translink bus strike due to begin on Tuesday has been suspended.
All bus services, including Translink, Ulsterbus, Metro, Goldline and Glider services had been due to be cancelled from 17-23 May.
The unions, Unite and GMB, had predicted a "complete shutdown" of Northern Ireland's bus network.
But on Monday afternoon, GMB said Translink had put forward a revised pay deal and industrial action has been suspended.
The GMB and Unite unions are now preparing to ballot their members on the latest offer.
Peter Macklin, GMB regional organiser, said: "After last ditch talks, Translink workers now have a revised pay offer.
"As a gesture of goodwill, industrial action has been suspended until workers have voted on the new offer. If they accept it, the strikes would be cancelled completely.
"But if they turn it down, GMB will meet with members immediately to discuss new strike dates."
Translink workers voted to strike through the unions after rejecting a pay offer from the company last week.
The unions said their workers needed help to tackle the cost of living crisis and had asked for a 6% pay rise.
The strike would have caused problems for school children who use public school buses - and parents had been advised to arrange alternative travel.
About 55,000 primary and post primary children would have been affected by the strike.
These would have included AS and A-level students who are sitting their exams this week.
Businesses were also bracing themselves for the strike action.
There were concerns that staff members and shoppers who regularly use public transport would have to stay at home.