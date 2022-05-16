Unions suspend Translink strike action

NurPhoto/Getty Images
The seven-day walkout was due to start on Tuesday

A Translink bus strike due to begin on Tuesday has been suspended.

All bus services, including Translink, Ulsterbus, Metro, Goldline and Glider services were due to be cancelled from 17-23 May.

The unions, Unite and GMB, had predicted a "complete shutdown" of Northern Ireland's bus network.

But on Monday afternoon, GMB said Translink had put forward a revised pay deal, while the unions prepare a ballot of their members.

As a result industrial action has been suspended while GMB and Unite members vote on the offer.

Related Topics