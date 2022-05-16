Feeny: Two men seriously injured in three-vehicle crash
Two men have been seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash in Feeny, County Londonderry.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the village's Main Street shortly after 21:05 BST on Sunday.
Four people were taken to hospital for treatment following the collision. Police said two men are in a serious condition.
The road, which was closed overnight, has now reopened.
The PSNI has appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or has dash-cam footage of the incident, to contact police.