Omagh: Man to appear in court over bus depot stabbing
An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of three people at a bus depot in Omagh on Saturday night.
The incident happened on Drumragh Avenue at about 22:15 BST.
Two of the victims were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.
The man faces a number of charges, including wounding with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
He is also charged with three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and common assault.
He is due to appear at Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday.