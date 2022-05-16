GCSE and A-level summer exams resume in Northern Ireland after Covid
- Published
The first full week of GCSE and A-level summer examinations since 2019 is due to get under way across Northern Ireland.
In 2020 and 2021, exams were cancelled due to the ongoing disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
They were replaced by grades calculated by individual schools.
Last year, it was announced there would be a return to in-person exams in 2022 and pupils would sit significantly fewer exams in most subjects.
English, Maths, Geography, History and Irish are among the exam subjects this week.
AS-level examinations are also taking place.
A reserve set of A-level and a small number of GCSE exams will be available for students who miss an initial paper due to illness or self-isolation.
Northern Ireland's exam board - the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) - has said papers will be graded more generously than in pre-pandemic years.
This is to make up for the disruption the pandemic had on teaching, with a similar decision being implemented in England.
Luke McDowell, 18, who is taking exams in geography, PE and accountancy, is hoping to go to Manchester to study accountancy.
For Luke, who attends Ballyclare High School in County Antrim, cancelled GCSEs came as somewhat of a relief and he was satisfied with his predicted grades.
"Maybe if I'd sat the exam, I could have done better but all in all I was happy," he told BBC News NI.
However, he said his AS year was more stressful.
"With every class test you just didn't know if it would count towards your overall grade."
He said it meant more constant stress rather than "just the last few months of term".
And how does he feel about A-levels?
"I'm nervous because it's my first exam. I don't know if the exam boards will mark papers harder than my teachers or easier.
"I just have to keep working and try my best - that's all I can do," he said.
Meanwhile, pupils are likely to be affected by planned strike action by Translink workers taking place from 17 to 23 May.
The action is expected to shut down all Translink bus services for one week, affecting about 55,000 school pupils.
Children's commissioner Koulla Yiasouma has said it is "paramount" it does not effect those taking exams.
Ms Yiasouma urged both sides to make special considerations for pupils so they can enjoy their right to a full education.