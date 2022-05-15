Armagh: Three police officers injured after van crashes into PSNI car
- Published
Three officers were injured when a van crashed into their police car in Armagh in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police stopped the Ford Transit van on Culdee Street after it was seen speeding shortly before 01:00 BST.
When an officer got out to speak to the driver, the driver drove into the car and made off towards Upper Irish Street, police said.
They are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
A police spokesperson said: "Some damage was caused to the police vehicle and the three officers have sustained neck and back pain due to the impact of the collision.
"This incident is a prime example of dangerous driving and it could have had the most serious of consequences for our officers and the public."