Stomont: ICTU says lack of executive could lead to strikes
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The body which represents trade unions in Northern Ireland has warned that the lack of an executive could indirectly lead to more strikes.
The Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) says measures are needed to help people with the cost of living.
The ICTU's Owen Reidy said this meant pay increases "but also government budgetary intervention".
He asked "what are workers to do?" in the absence of an executive to take decisions.
"We have a Westminster government that refuses to intervene, combined with a Northern Ireland Executive which is absent and incapable of intervening," Mr Reidy added.
There are about £330m of unallocated funds in Stormont's budget which could be used to help with the cost of living.
'Growing industrial action'
All the parties made pledges on tackling the cost of living crisis in their manifestoes.
However, Finance Minister Conor Murphy says that money cannot legally be spent without an executive in place.
It is also not clear if public sector pay awards can be approved without an executive.
Mr Reidy said: "I anticipate that we will see continued and growing industrial action over the failure to address pay as part of an overall response to the cost of living crisis."
He called for an executive to be formed saying "refusing to establish a Northern Ireland Executive on this occasion is wrong, as it was on the last occasion".