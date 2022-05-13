NI Assembly to meet amid post-election uncertainty
The Northern Ireland Assembly will meet later for the first time since last week's election.
But it is still uncertain whether the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will agree to the election of a new Speaker.
Without cross community support, a Speaker cannot be installed and will leave the assembly unable to function.
Other parties have accused the DUP of holding society to ransom over its position on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The DUP - Northern Ireland's second-largest party by assembly seats after the 5 May election - said it would not nominate ministers to form a new executive until its concerns about the Northern Ireland Protocol - the post Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland - were resolved.
The protocol is an issue under fresh scrutiny following the elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly.
The elections cemented a majority for assembly members who accept the protocol, including the new largest party, the republican party Sinn Féin, who are entitled to nominate a first minister.
But as it is a joint office, the DUP must also nominate a deputy first minister.
Unionists oppose the protocol as they say it poses a risk to the UK union and damages trade.
In recent days, the DUP has refused to say if it will support the election of a new Speaker, which would prevent the appointment of ministers and there would be no further debates in the assembly chamber.
The election of the Speaker, a post currently held by Sinn Féin's Alex Maskey, is due to be the first item on Friday's order of business, with proceedings due to begin at 12:00.
There are a number of permutations in play depending on the actions taken by the DUP.
Friday's scenarios
No Speaker is elected on Friday
- There would be no debates, committees or private member bills, nor assembly scrutiny of ministers
- There can also be no appointment of a first and deputy first minister
- The current ministers can continue to oversee their departments in a caretaker capacity, however, they do so without being part of an executive, limiting their powers
A Speaker is elected, but the DUP do not nominate for deputy first minister:
- MLAs can take up their roles and can hold debates, sit on committees and hold ministers to account
- However, no deputy first minister means no first minister as this is a joint office
- Without the positions, there is no executive to take new decisions on matters such as the budget
- Ministers can continue in a caretaker capacity to head up their departments
- If there is no agreement to elect a Speaker, this can still happen within a six-month period
A Speaker is elected and the DUP nominate for deputy first minister:
- This would mean Northern Ireland has an assembly of MLAs and an executive of ministers
- The executive parties can examine issues such as a programme for government and the budget
- D'Hondt, the process for selecting how many ministers each party is entitled to, can take place to re-allocate portfolios
- MLAs can also become chairs, deputy chairs and committee members through this process
- Debates, scrutiny, private member legislation and other routine matters of devolved government can resume
