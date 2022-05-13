DUP will not nominate Stormont Speaker over Brexit
- Published
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) will not agree to the election of a new Stormont Speaker on Friday, its leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said.
The assembly had been scheduled to meet later for the first time since the 5 May election.
The DUP had said it was considering the move in protest against post-Brexit trading arrangements.
Sir Jeffrey said it had eroded the foundations "devolution has been built upon".
Without cross community support, a Speaker cannot be installed and will leave the assembly unable to function.
Other parties have accused the DUP of holding society to ransom over its position on the Northern Ireland Protocol.
This is a part of the UK-EU Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU single market for goods.
It was intended to ensure free trade could continue across the Irish border.
However, it has been met with criticism from some unionists, including the DUP, for introducing trade restrictions on the movement of certain goods across the Irish Sea.
The DUP - Northern Ireland's second-largest party by assembly seats after the 5 May election - said it would not nominate ministers to form a new governing executive until its concerns about the protocol were resolved.
The assembly election cemented a majority for assembly members who accept the protocol, including the new largest party, the republican party Sinn Féin, who are entitled to nominate a first minister.
But as it is a joint office, the DUP must also nominate a deputy first minister.
In recent days, the DUP has refused to say if it will support the election of a new Speaker, which would prevent the appointment of ministers and there would be no further debates in the assembly chamber.
The election of the Speaker is due to be the first item on Friday's order of business, with proceedings due to begin at 12:00 BST.
There are a number of permutations in play depending on the actions taken by the DUP.
Friday's scenarios
No Speaker is elected on Friday
- There would be no debates, committees or private member bills, nor assembly scrutiny of ministers
- There can also be no appointment of a first and deputy first minister
- The current ministers can continue to oversee their departments in a caretaker capacity, however, they do so without being part of an executive, limiting their powers
A Speaker is elected, but the DUP do not nominate for deputy first minister:
- MLAs can take up their roles and can hold debates, sit on committees and hold ministers to account
- However, no deputy first minister means no first minister as this is a joint office
- Without the positions, there is no executive to take new decisions on matters such as the budget
- Ministers can continue in a caretaker capacity to head up their departments
- If there is no agreement to elect a Speaker, this can still happen within a six-month period
A Speaker is elected and the DUP nominate for deputy first minister:
- This would mean Northern Ireland has an assembly of MLAs and an executive of ministers
- The executive parties can examine issues such as a programme for government and the budget
- D'Hondt, the process for selecting how many ministers each party is entitled to, can take place to re-allocate portfolios
- MLAs can also become chairs, deputy chairs and committee members through this process
- Debates, scrutiny, private member legislation and other routine matters of devolved government can resume
