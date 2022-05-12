Bushmills: Man shot twice in the leg and beaten by masked gang
- Published
A 19-year-old man has been shot twice in the leg and beaten by a group of masked men in Bushmills, County Antrim.
The suspects, who were armed with a gun and wooden weapons, forced their way into a house in Woodvale Park at around 23:10 BST on Wednesday.
The victim was shot once in the leg and then dragged outside, where he was shot again in the same leg and beaten.
He was later taken to hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds and a head injury.
Police say the gun was also pointed at a 19-year-old woman who was inside the property at the time and left badly shaken.
They are appealing for those with information to contact them.
'Horrific attack'
"This was an horrific attack on a young man," DUP councillor Sharon McKillop has said.
"There can be absolutely no excuse for such violence and terror in our community and it must be condemned by everyone."
Ms McKillop encouraged anyone with information to pass it on to the police to help them with their investigation.