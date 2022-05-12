Sean Brown: PSNI apologise to family of murdered GAA official
The PSNI has made an undisclosed settlement to the family of a GAA official murdered by loyalists in 1997 and apologised over inadequacies in the original investigation.
Sean Brown, 61, was abducted in Bellaghy, County Londonderry and shot near Randalstown, County Antrim.
He was locking the gates at his club Bellaghy Wolfe Tones when he was taken by the Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF).
No-one has ever been convicted of the murder.
It's 25 years to the day since Mr Brown was killed.
A statement agreed between Mr Brown's family and the PSNI was read out in court, in which the victim was described as a "devoted family man and a pillar of the Bellaghy community".
It added that the PSNI "continues to engage fully in the ongoing inquest proceedings".