DUP: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson refuses to commit to assembly speaker election

The DUP has refused to confirm if it will support the election of a new assembly speaker when MLAs meet on Friday.
It is due to be the first order of business after the assembly election, which saw Sinn Féin win the most seats.
The election of a new speaker needs cross-community support from both unionist and nationalist members.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party has not yet decided if it will support the move.
A new speaker would mean assembly business could take place for up to six months, even in the absence of a functioning executive.
The election cemented a majority for assembly members who accept the Northern Ireland Protocol, including the new largest party, the republican party Sinn Féin.
But the second largest party, the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), said it would not nominate ministers to form a new executive in Northern Ireland until its concerns with the protocol were resolved.
"We will need to make a decision on that [electing a speaker], that is one of the decisions we have to make before Friday," Sir Jeffrey told Good Morning Ulster.
"We will be there on Friday, our members will be there to sign the roll and we will make a decision on how we're going to proceed.
"Obviously I'm waiting to hear what the government have to say."
Sir Jeffrey said he believed the pressure his party was bringing to bear on the issue of the protocol was beginning to have an impact.
"It's action I want to see and until I see that action and I'm satisfied that it deals with the issues that need to be dealt with in relation to the removal of that internal border within the United Kingdom, I can't make a decision [on returning to government] until I see what is going to happen here," he said
"I think the government has to act.
"They recognise where we are at the moment in relation to the political institutions."
'Utterly reckless'
However, Naomi Long, leader of the Alliance Party said that any unilateral action by the British government would be "utterly reckless".
"We are very clear on what they [the government] should be doing - they should be engaging very intensively with the European Union and any change they make to the protocol needs to be mutually agreed by the UK and EU,"Mrs Long said.
"Setting aside Northern Ireland, if they breach the protocol they will be encouraging a potential trade war between the UK and EU at a time when we are on the cusp of a recession.
"It would be utterly reckless."
'Worsen current arrangements'
On Tuesday, the UK rejected EU plans aimed at reducing the impact of the post-Brexit treaty for Northern Ireland, saying they would make things worse.
The EU claims the proposals would reduce paperwork and checks on goods entering NI from Great Britain.
But the government says they would "worsen the current trading arrangements".
The UK verdict is part of an escalating dispute which could soon see the government scrapping parts of the deal.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said, in a statement released on Tuesday night, that her preference had always been for a "negotiated solution" but that she would not shy away from "taking action to stabilise the situation in Northern Ireland if solutions cannot be found".
The UK has demanded fundamental changes to the treaty.
It wants to remove checks entirely on goods destined to stay in Northern Ireland as well as overhaul VAT and governance arrangements.
There is scepticism in Brussels about whether the UK will really push ahead with ditching parts of the protocol.
