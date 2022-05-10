Dromore: Manslaughter charge over 84-year-old's death
A 54-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter over the death of an 84-year-old man in Dromore, County Tyrone.
The elderly man died at an address on Blackwater Road on 30 June 2021.
Police said the 54-year-old is due to appear before Omagh Magistrates Court on 31 May.
An 86-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice, has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.