Belfast: Free period product scheme closes after 'unprecedented' demand
- Published
A Belfast City Council pilot scheme offering free packs of reusable period products has closed after "unprecedented" demand.
Launched at the end of March, the scheme received more than 2,750 orders in less than 24 hours.
The pilot was billed as a sanitary waste project, with single-use menstrual products generating 200,000 tonnes of waste in the UK every year.
It was an online scheme open to all residents in the Belfast council area.
A Belfast City Council spokesperson said: "There was unexpected and unprecedented level of demand, with over 2,750 orders made in less than 24 hrs.
"The orders are currently being processed with deliveries due to take place over the next two-three weeks.
"Council officers are now evaluating the success of the scheme and exploring how the scheme could be delivered again."
Alliance councillor Sian Mulholland said that this was one element of an overall scheme, which included free products being placed in public buildings owned by the council including city hall and some leisure centres.
Since highlighting the closure of the pilot, Ms Mulholland said she had been contacted by businesses and organisations which were interested in sponsoring more packs.
'Totally unprecedented'
She had also asked for a proposal to be put before the council's strategic policy and resources committee to seek more funding to extend the pilot.
"This happened with our reusable nappy scheme. Last year I had to propose more money be placed into that scheme given higher demand, but nowhere as vociferous as this level of demand", she said.
"There is clearly a desire from both an economic and an environmental point of view. It is totally unprecedented."