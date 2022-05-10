National Lottery seek £1m ticketholder in NI
- Published
The National Lottery is on the hunt for a mystery person sitting on an unclaimed ticket worth £1m thought to have been bought in Belfast.
The winner of the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker draw on 26 April has yet to come forward to claim the prize.
Players living in and around the city are being urged to check the unique code on their ticket.
The winning code on 26 April 2022 was XFGV 45262, and the winner has until 23 October to come forward.
Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said it was "desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and unite them with their winnings".
"This amazing prize could really make a massive difference to somebody's life," he said.
"We're urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again, or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding.
"Try checking in the pockets of clothing, in wallets, bags and down the back of the sofa. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win."
If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.