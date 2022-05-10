Lough Neagh: Academic issues water warning after dog deaths
Children and pets should be kept away from the water in Lough Neagh until more is known about the deaths of two dogs, an academic has advised.
Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said it was aware of two reports of dogs falling ill after being in contact with the water near Rea's Wood.
The Northern Ireland Environment Agency is investigating whether water quality or pollution issues can be identified.
Prof Chris Elliott said an algae bloom that releases toxins could be to blame.
"At the moment it is still conjecture, because this hasn't been confirmed," he told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster.
The blooms can be seen as a "messy green colour" in the water, the professor outlined, and "in the vast majority of cases those blooms are fine, apart from being a bit of an eye-sore".
However, in some cases, he said it could produce quite toxic substances, which are then released into the water.
The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said it learned about the death of a dog on 5 May.
"Further reports were received that a second dog had died in similar circumstances," it confirmed.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Prof Elliott, who is the founder of the Institute for Global Food Security, said humans would need to be exposed to a large amount of the toxins "to have any kind of dramatic acute effect" on health.
"Dogs are one of the most susceptible species to these toxins," the academic, who lives close to the lough, continued.
"Normally I take my dog for a walk through Rea's Wood and at the moment I will not be taking my dog there. That would be my advice to everybody."
The council said any dog owner who is concerned about their pet should seek veterinary advice.
"We are working with the dog owners, local vets and our colleagues in DAERA to best establish the full circumstances," it said in a statement.