Kellie Armstrong: Assembly member left physically sick by abusive images
By David Wilson
BBC News NI
- Published
A Northern Ireland politician said she was left physically sick after receiving images of aborted foetuses moments after being elected.
Police said they were investigating the messages received by Kellie Armstrong.
The Alliance politician, who has spoken about suffering 13 miscarriages, had to leave the count centre to compose herself after receiving the images.
It is one of a number of incidents involving female election candidates currently under investigation.
Ms Armstrong said it had been a "particularly vicious" election campaign for women candidates standing for the Stormont Assembly.
She topped the poll in the Strangford constituency and was the first assembly member (MLA) elected.
She said she had been checking her emails and social media messages shortly after her election was announced.
"I opened what I thought was just another message, making sure I was covering off anything constituents were in contact about," she said.
"There were a lot of congratulatory messages coming through, and then I saw the images."
"I don't need taken back to a time when I was seeing my own children who had died in that sort of state."
It is not the first time such images have been used to target her online, she told BBC Radio Foyle.
"Anytime I see that it makes me feel physically sick, and I have been sick in the past," she said.
"Emotionally, you can imagine it brings you right back to a grief of the time that you suffered the loss. It's very tough, tears were shed.
"My lost children are never far from my mind anyway, it just shows the sort of viciousness these trolls have and what they think they have the right to send people."
Police have confirmed a number of further investigations are under way into complaints made about the online abuse of female election candidates.
Newly-elected South Down DUP MLA Diane Forsythe described a false video circulated about her online during the election campaign as "disturbing and vile".
"It was very misogynistic in nature and when it came to my attention I went to the police," she said.
"It was absolutely horrific to think I was facing this and my first reaction was shielding my children from the nature of it. We really need to be fighting back against these type of people, it is just not acceptable."
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Ms Forsythe said she had also reached out to SDLP MLA Cara Hunter, who has reported a similar experience.
Ms Hunter told the Belfast Telegraph the final weeks of the campaign had been "the worst of her life" after a false video was circulated about her.
The East Londonderry MLA has previously spoken about being abused online.
A PSNI spokesperson said police were "investigating thoroughly all incidents which have been reported" to them by election candidates and any identified suspects will be liable to prosecution.