Translink strike back on after members reject pay offer
A union has said a strike that will lead to a complete shutdown of bus services is back on after its members rejected a revised pay offer.
Last month, planned strike action was deferred by members of two unions, GMB and Unite, after talks with Translink.
Neither union recommended the offer to members and now GMB has said its members have voted against the deal.
It means that some Translink drivers, cleaners and shunters will commence a seven-day walkout starting on 17 May.
It is not yet known whether Unite members have also rejected the offer.
Unions had been calling for a 6% pay rise for bus workers across the region to cope with the rise of inflation.
They also claimed that Translink bosses refused to budge from their offer of 3%.
'Bosses aren't listening'
Peter Macklin, regional organiser for GMB, said the vote showed workers' anger and frustration with their employers.
"They were proud to carry out their duty during the pandemic - despite potentially putting themselves and their families lives at risk," he said.
"Now they need some help to tackle the crushing cost-of-living crisis they face - but bosses aren't listening.
"The dispute, which affects bus drivers, cleaners and shunters will close the entire bus network within Northern Ireland," he added.
"It will be a complete shutdown."