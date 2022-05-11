NI election 2022: Business leaders urge politicians to form executive
Business groups across Northern Ireland are calling on politicians to form an executive at Stormont this week.
The first sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly - in which Sinn Féin is now the largest party - is scheduled to take place on Friday.
However, there will be no governing executive without the DUP's support as the second largest party.
The DUP has said it will not nominate a deputy first minister unless concerns about the NI Protocol are resolved.
Northern Ireland's power-sharing system requires the largest unionist and nationalist parties to share first and deputy first minister posts.
Ministers can run their respective departments without an executive, but no new decisions, such as agreeing a budget, can be taken.
It comes as Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is expected to meet the five main political parties in Belfast later.
The Irish government has already joined with the British and US governments to urge the formation of an executive.
Belfast Chamber chief executive and former DUP minister Simon Hamilton says his message is clear: "Get back to work".
"Businesses were now hoping that they were going to move from coming out of the pandemic edging towards recovery, hoping for a period of stability. Now we've got the exact opposite, potentially, at Stormont," he said.
"We understand that there are difficulties with the protocol, we know that from our own membership that some businesses have struggled to deal with it, others have adapted much better.
"But no one is saying to us that they don't want to have an executive.
"What they should do is get back around the executive table."
Mr Hamilton said recent history had shown that not having a functioning executive for a protracted period is "not good for Northern Ireland, it's not good for our economy and it's not good for society generally".
The DUP, which supported Brexit, has protested against the Northern Ireland Protocol, a part of the UK's deal with the EU which keeps Northern Ireland aligned with the EU's single market for goods.
This was designed to ensure free trade across an open Irish border, but it has in turn created some new trade barriers for the movement of goods across the Irish Sea.
In February, the party removed Paul Givan from his role as first minister in protest against the protocol, triggering the collapse of the Northern Ireland Executive.
They said the protocol had undermined Northern Ireland's position in the United Kingdom.
'Hugely frustrating'
In a recent survey of members of the Londonderry Chamber, 92% of north-west businesses said the lack of a functioning executive post-election would harm their business.
President Aidan O'Kane said: "We don't see it as being a choice between an executive or the protocol. We're asking for the executive to reform and start to support businesses.
"We would ask that the UK government and the EU start to work together to iron out the problems with the protocol - that shouldn't stop the formation of a government locally."
He said it was "hugely frustrating" for businesses and "society as well".
The Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland (FSBNI) has also raised concerns about the impact of not having an executive on the economic landscape.
Head of FSBNI Roger Pollen said: "With so much at stake, our priority is to see the formation of a stable executive which can take decisions that will provide stability for small businesses at a time of rising costs and deep uncertainty.
"It is only through effective collaboration that we will begin to see progress on many outstanding economic policies that will help protect jobs and boost prosperity right across Northern Ireland."
In the Queen's Speech on Tuesday, the government outlined that issues created by the protocol "continue to stand in the way of an executive being formed".
It said the protocol "needs to change" and called for new imagination and flexibility from the EU.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader, said he made it clear to the prime minister that he would not be "moving on the political institutions" until the government had taken action on the protocol.
He said he would not be setting a timeframe for this, but that he was a "realist and an optimist".
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill said the public could not be a pawn in the British government's game of chicken with the EU.
"Time to form an executive now," she said in a social media post.
Symbolically important
Sinn Féin, whose ultimate goal is for Northern Ireland to leave the UK and become one country with the Republic of Ireland, won the most seats - 27 out of 90 - after Thursday's vote.
This means the party can nominate Northern Ireland's first minister, an unprecedented move for a nationalist party, but it is reliant on the DUP taking up its position as deputy first minister.
The roles form a joint office, with equal responsibility, however, the allocation of the titles is regarded as symbolically important.
