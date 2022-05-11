Balmoral Show: NI's biggest agricultural event returns
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
The biggest agricultural event in Northern Ireland, the Balmoral Show, returns to its May slot for the first time since 2019.
It was cancelled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak and last year's show also faced some disruption, eventually taking place in September.
This year, the 153rd show takes place from May 11 - 14 at Balmoral Park outside Lisburn.
Organisers anticipate 100,000 visitors will come to the show over four days.
Livestock remains at the heart of the event and there are more than 3,000 entries. Sheep classes make a return to the show featuring three new breeds with the Six Nations Shearing Championship taking place on Saturday 14 May.
The business sector will be well represented, with an array of trade stands, and a food pavilion.
International show jumping also returns and there will be a quad bike stunt show team.
However, the poultry and eggs classes are not taking place due to continuing bird flu prevention measures.
The Balmoral Show is run by the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) which, this year, is marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with a number of special activities.
90th anniversary
The Women's Institute of Northern will also be celebrating its 90th Anniversary, as it returns to the show with art, craft and garden displays and baked goods.
"Who doesn't love a WI tea?" said Margaret Broome, chairman of the WI.
"Balmoral has always been our showcase event, and we have been very well catered for. It has also provided us with the income to continue with our work and we are very grateful."
The show's director of operations, Rhonda Geary, said they were delighted to welcome visitors back.
"The show promises to be a fun-filled day out, with so much to see and do," she said.
Mark Crimmins, of Ulster Bank NI, said: "The Balmoral Show in partnership with Ulster Bank continues to be the leading event in the Northern Ireland agricultural calendar and after last year's hybrid show, there will be a huge appetite to see a return to the full-scale event."
Online tickets
There is no need to show Covid-19 status at this year's event but some mitigations have been maintained, including a recommendation that those attending take a lateral flow test beforehand.
Visitors are required to book tickets online, and the organisers have made changes to the layout of the venue to facilitate social distancing.
There is also additional ventilation in indoor areas, sanitising stations around the site and cashless transactions.
People have been urged to use public transport where possible, with full details available on the Translink website.
Police have advised motorists to take care and leave extra time for journeys.