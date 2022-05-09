Alliance: Michael Long 'makes history' as three-week mayor
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
History is expected to be made at Belfast City Hall later as Alliance Party councillor Michael Long is installed as Lord Mayor for just three weeks.
It will be the shortest term of office for a mayor in the city.
It is also the first time the spouse of a previous lord mayor has held the post.
Mr Long's wife, Naomi, the Alliance Party leader, was mayor in 2009.
The reason for such a short time in the position for Mr Long is that he will be replacing his Alliance colleague, Kate Nicholl, whose term of office ends on 1 June.
She was elected last week to the Northern Ireland Assembly and, under the dual-mandate rules, must give up her seat on the council.
When I was declared an MLA, I stopped being Lord Mayor (3 weeks early!) I’ve had the best year meeting so many extraordinary people & witnessing all the good in our city. Thank you Belfast for the privilege of a lifetime ❤️ #OurBelfast pic.twitter.com/P7YhZjOAWe— Kate Nicholl (@KateNicholl) May 8, 2022
Five other councillors were also elected and will now vacate their places in City Hall - Danny Baker of Sinn Féin, the DUP's Brian Kingston and David Brooks, and Nuala McAllister and Peter McReynolds from Alliance.
Three of them - Mr Baker, Mr Kingston and Ms McAllister - are all former mayors.
In 2019, the serving Sinn Féin mayor John Finucane stepped down from the position after six months, when he was elected as MP for North Belfast in the general election.
It was the first time in more than 100 years that a lord mayor was not in post for a full year.
Now, Michael Long is expected to wear the mayoral chain for 23 days.
The 51-year-old dentist is a former high sheriff of the city.
He was born in Kingston in Canada, but his family moved to Northern Ireland when he was young and he went to school at Sullivan Upper in Holywood, County Down.
He first met Naomi when they were teenagers and they married in 1995. They were both elected as councillors in 2001.
There has been a number of husband and wives involved in Northern Ireland politics over the past 25 years, including Diane and Nigel Dodds, and Iris and Peter Robinson.
The installation of Mr Long as lord mayor is expected to take place at Monday's monthly meeting of the council at City Hall.