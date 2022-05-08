Londonderry: More than 30 Firefighters at Gransha Park fire
- Published
About 35 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a derelict hospital building at Gransha Park, County Londonderry.
The fire was reported at about 19:30 BST on Sunday.
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service group commander Alastair McConville said operations were being "hampered" by hazardous materials onsite.
Police are advising people nearby to keep their doors and windows shut.
Four appliances were at the scene along with an aerial appliance, a water tanker and a command support unit, and were expected to stay overnight.