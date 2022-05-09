NI election 2022 results: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's DUP dilemma
Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI Political Editor
- Published
There is now an office at Stormont with his name on it, but will he take the keys or give them to someone else?
That is Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's dilemma as the DUP leader returns to the hill on Monday along with the 89 other freshly-elected MLAs (members of the legislative assembly).
Sir Jeffrey is no stranger to the blue benches having previously served as MLA for Lagan Valley for seven years.
He stepped down in 2010, when double jobbing for MPs was no longer allowed.
Then he opted for Westminster over Stormont and the question is will he now do the same again?
He has a week to decide.
When asked after his election in Lagan Valley on Friday, the DUP leader insisted he remained committed to leading his party at Stormont.
But will that be from day one?
Sir Jeffrey is to due to meet party officers this week to work out the "choreography".
An interesting choice of words.
Could that mean his return to Stormont might be stage managed?
Might he signal his intention to return but not just yet and opt instead to co-opt a caretaker MLA?
Kept the bench warm
If so, he has a ready-made stand in.
DUP councillor Paul Rankin kept the Lagan Valley bench warm when co-opted to replace Edwin Poots after he moved to South Belfast.
If Sir Jeffrey does delay his return, how might he explain that to the 12,636 voters who expect him to be their man at Stormont from day one?
He could easily argue the biggest battle for unionism is against the Northern Ireland Protocol and that fight is happening in London.
But opting for Westminster over Stormont would remove a much bigger risk for the party.
The prospect of defending the DUP seat in a Lagan Valley by-election against a surging Alliance Party is not something the party would relish.
Alliance has further increased its vote in the constituency, claiming an extra seat, and the gap with the DUP is now down to about 5,000 votes.
Coming out of an election after shedding votes and seats, Sir Jeffrey cannot really afford another quick return to the polls.
On the surface, it is a political no-brainer, but the challenge will be convincing his voters who might feel let down by their homecoming leader.
DUP opponents will also line up to accuse him of betraying his voters.
If Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the longest-serving MP in Northern Ireland, does opt to stay in the seat he has held for 25 years, it will raise questions about the future of Stormont.
We may end up with more than one empty office on the hill.