NI election results 2022: Sinn Féin 'will be back at Stormont on Monday'
- Published
Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill says the party will be at Stormont on Monday, ready to form an executive after its historic election result.
"Other parties need to do the same," she said. "No excuses. No nonsense. No time wasting."
The NI secretary and taoiseach have urged the parties to form an executive as soon as possible.
Ms O'Neill is in line to become first minister, but that is dependent on the DUP nominating a deputy first minister.
Sinn Féin secured the most seats in the assembly election, the first time a nationalist party will be the largest.
Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing executive for several months after the DUP collapsed the institutions as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol - part of the Brexit deal.
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said he would be meeting party leaders over the coming days and would urge them to restore the Stormont institutions, starting with the nomination of an assembly Speaker within eight days.
"The electorate delivered a number of messages on Thursday," he said.
"They were clear that they want a fully functioning devolved government in Northern Ireland, they want the issues around the protocol addressed, and that they want politics to work better."
Although Sinn Féin can now nominate a first minister, they cannot take up the office unless the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - the biggest party from the unionist bloc - agrees to nominate a deputy first minister.
Its leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has not yet made a decision on whether the party will do that.
On Saturday, Sir Jeffrey said his party would respect the result of the election, however, there needed to be changes made to the protocol.
In her acceptance speech, Michelle O'Neill said: "The executive needs to be formed immediately. The people cannot wait. People struggling with the cost of living are relying on us to get on with things and do our jobs.
"Unless we form an executive without delay we cannot to put the £334 million back in people's pockets to help them through the cost of living crisis.
"I have written to all party leaders proposing that we come together on Monday at Stormont and get down to business. Our collective task is to work together to solve the problems facing this society."
The executive is at the heart of Northern Ireland's devolved government, made up of ministers nominated to oversee key departments such as health, finance and justice.
Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it was "incumbent" on all the elected representatives to deliver on their mandate through the nomination of a first and deputy first minister.
"Power-sharing and principles of partnership, equality and mutual respect are at the heart of the Good Friday Agreement, through which peace has been secured and progress achieved for almost 25 years," said Mr Martin.
"A new power-sharing executive is vital for progress and prosperity for all in Northern Ireland."
The US State Department called for the parties "to take the necessary steps to re-establish a power-sharing executive".
"Critical and immediate challenges concerning the economy, health, and education are best addressed through the collective efforts of a devolved government chosen by, and accountable to, its people," said Ned Price.